Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). It's not so much what you do, but who you are while you're doing it that matters. Who you feel like you are is not the same thing, but for today's purposes, it's close enough.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Suffering is caused by arguing with reality. It's optional, but if you're going to struggle, it may as well be a fight for something beautiful, like art or poetry.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The empirical evidence you gather is neutral and devoid of answers; however, your synthesis of it will be the solution to tough problems. It's not what things are but what they mean that matters.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You will be involved in a slow build. This thing is happening moment by moment, day by day, person by person. In time, you'll have the thrill of momentum. Today, you have the steady hum of patience.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You will do your best work once you get out of your own way. It may help you not to think of yourself as the creator of this. Divest yourself of judgment and allow the generative process to fulfill itself.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}