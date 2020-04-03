Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). There's a group project in the works, and each person has different needs. Don't let the conversation focus on egos involved. Instead, keep things on track by pointing all energies toward resolving the issues.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Dreams have been called postcards from another world, an interior landscape where a different language is spoken. The awake and reasonable part of you could crack some of this subconscious code today.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It would be easy to blame circumstances for the things you don't have time for today, but that goes against your sense of responsibility. Instead, you'll make extra efforts to prioritize what matters to you.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Unfamiliar people are much easier to read after you've dropped all assumptions and released the need to rush to an assessment. Ask questions instead.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Though you may doubt your path, don't turn back. Forward march. The scenery will get better up ahead. The time to change is when you're certain. Give yourself the leeway to toy with ideas.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You can occupy the present without being there. Your internal reality is constantly reaching into the future, back to the past or to the realms where the opinions and stories exist. Bringing yourself to the present moment takes effort.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You appreciate easy, delightful hours but you don't expect every moment to be a smooth adventure. This helps you take on challenges without the stress and drama that comes with thinking things should be different.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). If you had all the money you could possibly spend, then would you still be doing this work you're doing today? If not, what work would you still be willing to do? A job you love won't feel like a job at all.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). What should you do with the thoughts and actions that run at cross-purposes with what you want? Drop them. Decide what to do and then tell yourself that it's as good as done.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The routines of your day are the basis for your happiness. Any steps to tweak them, even slightly, toward thinking and feeling better will, over time, make a huge difference.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You'll casually put your proposal on the table. You may consider letting people peek at the deal while telling them that it's not available. All people wants what they can't have.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There's something in the way you communicate with your loved ones that cannot be duplicated. You're special. Know this and expect your people to keep coming back for what only you can deliver.
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.
