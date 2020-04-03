Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You appreciate easy, delightful hours but you don't expect every moment to be a smooth adventure. This helps you take on challenges without the stress and drama that comes with thinking things should be different.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). If you had all the money you could possibly spend, then would you still be doing this work you're doing today? If not, what work would you still be willing to do? A job you love won't feel like a job at all.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). What should you do with the thoughts and actions that run at cross-purposes with what you want? Drop them. Decide what to do and then tell yourself that it's as good as done.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The routines of your day are the basis for your happiness. Any steps to tweak them, even slightly, toward thinking and feeling better will, over time, make a huge difference.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You'll casually put your proposal on the table. You may consider letting people peek at the deal while telling them that it's not available. All people wants what they can't have.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There's something in the way you communicate with your loved ones that cannot be duplicated. You're special. Know this and expect your people to keep coming back for what only you can deliver.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

