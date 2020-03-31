Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). If you can whip up some joy for yourself and live inside that, you'll have accomplished the mission of your spirit. Just be careful not to confuse joy with pleasure, its brother from another mother.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Life is full of surprises and today brings one of your favorite kinds -- the kind where you surprise yourself. You're deeper, stronger, more talented and more interesting than even you knew.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You're not concerned with getting ahead, staying ahead or anything that has to do with being out in front. You want to enjoy your route, do justice to your role and learn something along the way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Though wanting something to be finished will not make it so, it's the organizing thought that causes you to make a list of steps and start methodically getting this thing on the rails.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). As self-motivated as you are, it is not always easy to keep yourself accountable to the things you say you want to do. You need other people. Need a game changer? Join a group.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Is there such a thing as being too rational? Of course! And it's every bit as precarious as being too irrational. When logic dulls the senses, let poetry bring them back.

