Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You'll experience an instance of poetic justice. This is the most delicious happening of the week and is best savored instead of shared, as its meaning is mostly relevant to you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It's wonderful to love someone, and you'll bounce around in the effervescent feeling of this. Be careful not to make this person the center of your life though. You are far better suited for that role.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You know who you are, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't try new styles of being. The more confident you are in your essence, the less you need to cling to one way of presenting yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You know people. You can accurately predict their reactions to certain circumstances. You'll use your predictions to plan an event, and the results will be about as near to perfect as anyone could hope for.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You will be compelled to help others, especially the very young, very old or anyone with an obvious need. Be judicious in giving help to anyone outside those categories. You don't want to foster unhealthy dependence.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You don't want publicity for yourself, but you'll be happy to draw and manage attention for the sake of your cause or your team. You'll reach many this weekend.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0