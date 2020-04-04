Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You'll extend the benefit of the doubt, delay judgment, tolerate, include and accept. But you won't hand over the keys to the kingdom to anyone who hasn't earned your trust.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You're planning something. The only part more important than timing is the weather in the room. In a calm atmosphere, sudden movements are startling. In chaos, anything can happen.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Each bit of information has a particular frequency. When you share information, you share the vibrational tone of it, too. Vibrations change what's around them. Choose carefully what you share.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Like the moon to the sea, you'll move things without touching them. You only have to be yourself, moving along your usual orbit, and things with reflect back naturally.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Sometimes, you have to go a little wild to know different sides of yourself. Each situation is different though. Certain wild situations are best passed on. Your judgment on the matter will be excellent.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). For an option to be truly healthy, it must make sense across several categories. If it's good for your body but not your budget, or the other way around, keep looking for alternatives that make more sense.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You'll experience an instance of poetic justice. This is the most delicious happening of the week and is best savored instead of shared, as its meaning is mostly relevant to you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It's wonderful to love someone, and you'll bounce around in the effervescent feeling of this. Be careful not to make this person the center of your life though. You are far better suited for that role.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You know who you are, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't try new styles of being. The more confident you are in your essence, the less you need to cling to one way of presenting yourself.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You know people. You can accurately predict their reactions to certain circumstances. You'll use your predictions to plan an event, and the results will be about as near to perfect as anyone could hope for.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You will be compelled to help others, especially the very young, very old or anyone with an obvious need. Be judicious in giving help to anyone outside those categories. You don't want to foster unhealthy dependence.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You don't want publicity for yourself, but you'll be happy to draw and manage attention for the sake of your cause or your team. You'll reach many this weekend.
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.
