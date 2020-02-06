Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Not everything you do takes energy. Some things give energy. With the right sort of tasks on the list, you can schedule yourself densely and be massively productive, gaining vitality as you go.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Navigating values can be tricky. It helps to have an organizing principle to keep you aligned. This question serves well: What would happen if everyone were doing it the way you're doing it?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Other people's preferences matter, but how much? That is the question of the day. You'll think about your loved ones when you're not together, though you'll resist or deny their ability to control from a distance.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Stay playful. Keep everything loose, creative and flowing in a productive direction. If you feel yourself getting too serious, then leave the scene for a few minutes to do something as close to fun as you can find.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). That person who can subtly and consistently nudge you in the right direction is invaluable in your life. A few degrees off of the trajectory, over time, totally changes the journey and drastically alters the destination.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). If it's been a long while and you're still not achieving your goal, consider that it might be the wrong aim. Get out into the world with the intent of finding something new to want. Better to wander than to go stale.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

