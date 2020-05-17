Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). A walk can be a creative and mystical experience. You'll see sights that affirm your physical course along the way and your general trajectory on the path of life.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You'll love the way people light up around you. This is happening by design. It's your mission to join in the brightness, give and receive warmth and make smiling a priority.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It is said that true love sees with the heart, not the eyes. Maybe so, though the eyes will certainly do their share today. Make sure to test them against input from other senses.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You'll manage relationships in the practical way you might manage other business, stating the results you want and then outlining the critical steps necessary for their achievement.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Maybe each individual is responsible for his or her own fun, but you make it your role to provide levity and goodwill to those around you. Laughter is a massage for the insides.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Beware of quick fixes, as today they are likely to fall down in both quickness and fixing. Small changes made consistently over a long period of time will give you the best results.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There is success in your current course of action, although you will need to remind yourself of this and also incentivize and motivate yourself to continue in kind. Consistency motivates success.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). No matter how high you rise in position, you retain the no-nonsense outlook you started with. You are skeptical of values based on anything other than human worth.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You'll solve problems all day long -- problems of different scope and complexity, some easy, others expensive, some that seem pervasive, others you feel privileged to have.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Your mood will reflect the quality of your relationships. Know that relationships are in a state of flux, constantly adapting to new circumstances and influences.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You wonder what keeps you sailing on even when you've already seen and/or passed the destination. It is your belief that things can always get better. Hope floats.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You will stick to your values even when you don't want to, it's hard or the rewards don't come. Your reason? It's the adult thing to do. The depth of character it takes to stick to values is a reward in and of itself.
