Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There is success in your current course of action, although you will need to remind yourself of this and also incentivize and motivate yourself to continue in kind. Consistency motivates success.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). No matter how high you rise in position, you retain the no-nonsense outlook you started with. You are skeptical of values based on anything other than human worth.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You'll solve problems all day long -- problems of different scope and complexity, some easy, others expensive, some that seem pervasive, others you feel privileged to have.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Your mood will reflect the quality of your relationships. Know that relationships are in a state of flux, constantly adapting to new circumstances and influences.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You wonder what keeps you sailing on even when you've already seen and/or passed the destination. It is your belief that things can always get better. Hope floats.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You will stick to your values even when you don't want to, it's hard or the rewards don't come. Your reason? It's the adult thing to do. The depth of character it takes to stick to values is a reward in and of itself.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

