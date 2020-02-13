Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Expectation determines satisfaction. But if you've never done a thing, how do you know what to expect? Having an open mind that's not too attached to any outcome takes maturity. Mature people have more fun!

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your creativity isn't so much about what you're able to come up with on your own, rather it's the connections you make between things, what you choose and how you bring them together. Does that take the pressure off?

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Don't worry about being authentic. It could be argued that it's not really "a thing" anyway. If not you, who else could you possibly be? Focus on being useful to those around you and your soul essence will naturally shine.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The popular belief that habits take 21 days to establish has since been proven incorrect by social scientists who agree it takes much longer. The one you're trying to form will be worth the persistence. Also, it will get easier.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There are certain loops of activity that bring you comfort, solace and a sense of being healthfully at home. Then there are the deadly boring loops you'd best interrupt right now, and much is aligning to help you with that.

