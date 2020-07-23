Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Don't lean on things that worked before. The same thing that caused a triumph yesterday could be ineffective tomorrow. The importance of context cannot be underestimated. Stay awake and alert.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You don't need to control a situation to work it to your advantage. You need only be ready to take your turn and hop on the opportunities that open up.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You don't have to comment on every statement or have a judgment of everything going on around you. It's enough to be a witness. Save your energy. You'll need it later.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). People find you attractive, and they will want your attention and time. Both of these commodities are precious, and today they will be best given in the spirit of investment instead of charity.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). A sense of calm will alight on your decision-making process. There is no need to overanalyze -- if you even need to analyze at all. You simply know what to do.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You don't have to anticipate every outcome. Get a general idea and then act. There is an opportunity that can only present itself when things aren't exactly going as planned.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

