Horoscopes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Approval is a fleeting and precarious thing, not to be taken too seriously. Using approval as a guiding light would be a comfortable and grave mistake.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). People get bored with one another. That's part of the deal in any relationship. The best way to keep it interesting is to create space while you work on things that make you feel vital and renewed.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Today features an immersive, joyful and satisfying experience. The best part is you know when you're in it; you note and document what's going on around you; and later, you can savor this again.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You'll consider doing more for yourself, though you worry how it will affect others. If you keep ignoring your own interests, you'll wind up resentful and disappointed. Just choose you and things work out.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You may come across work you did long ago and discover that it makes no sense to you now, or you may be utterly baffled by a decision you made way back when. See how far you've come?