Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Approval is a fleeting and precarious thing, not to be taken too seriously. Using approval as a guiding light would be a comfortable and grave mistake.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). People get bored with one another. That's part of the deal in any relationship. The best way to keep it interesting is to create space while you work on things that make you feel vital and renewed.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Today features an immersive, joyful and satisfying experience. The best part is you know when you're in it; you note and document what's going on around you; and later, you can savor this again.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You'll consider doing more for yourself, though you worry how it will affect others. If you keep ignoring your own interests, you'll wind up resentful and disappointed. Just choose you and things work out.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You may come across work you did long ago and discover that it makes no sense to you now, or you may be utterly baffled by a decision you made way back when. See how far you've come?
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Robots can repeat precise maneuvers tirelessly but cannot respond to anything outside of their programming. For you, repetition gets tiresome indeed. You need fresh circumstances to think your way around.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You've heard it before, but you have trouble taking it to heart, so it bears repeating. Doing things for yourself doesn't mean you're selfish. It means you're doing a good job with your No. 1 job in life: taking care of yourself.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Emotional fitness is just like physical fitness. It takes practice. You have to move and lift the heavy things until they feel lighter. Practicing this will be the main achievement of the day.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Your signmate Ludwig van Beethoven's notebooks reveal how he gradually assembled his glorious melodies, sometimes culled from uneventful beginnings. Don't expect miracles from the start; this is a process.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The lesser-known aspects of your life will be a point of fascination for someone who is a wonderful fit for you. You will know those who are not good fits by their disinterest. Avoid the incurious!
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You'll deal in two kinds of instruction. One is meant to be followed to the letter, and the other is more of a statement of purpose that allows you to achieve your mission by any means you see fit.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Emotional avoidance eventually causes more pain than if you'd just dealt head-on with what you were feeling. Name the feeling, and then let yourself wallow in it. It will dissipate eventually.
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!