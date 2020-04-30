Horoscopes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). There comes a point in every commitment when the newness has worn off and the grind begins. Stop and take a walk up the proverbial mountain so you can look down on this with the benefit of a sky-high perspective.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You've been through challenges that other people can relate to. You'll notice a recurring theme here. You've dared to want more for yourself than was offered. Keep believing you can have that.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Ask a direct question, and then let silence be your friend. When you don't prejudge or put words in the other person's mouth, you'll learn something surprising and useful.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Nothing works with all of the people all of the time. But you'll learn a few techniques for dealing with people that work with most, especially with traffic. Try something over and over until it becomes natural.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). When we believe a thing, it seems like a fact, and when we disbelieve, we assume it's a theory or an opinion. Your golden move today will be in being slow to decide what you believe. Let all the ideas entertain you.