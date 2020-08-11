Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). To think in terms that are overly profound is to push fun away from yourself. The good news is that getting the fun back is easy; it also happens to be the way to enlightenment -- lightening up.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You'll be conducting experiments today. You may feel like you're all over the place, but there's a great deal of cohesion in your actions because it's all coming from you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You do a job justice by embracing the planning phase of it. Take all the time you need. Then, when the actual events are upon you, you'll be cool, calm and collected, ever-confident that your vision is coming together.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You used to think of something as hard work and now you see it more like just part of making yourself into the person you want to be. Thinking about it this way is energizing.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Solo goals should not be cake-sized. It will take you so long to eat the whole thing that by the time you get midway through, it will already be stale. Make your personal goals small as a cake pop and life will be sweet.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). There's no one-size-fits-all route to success. Some learn the most through reading; others have to get elbow-deep into projects and really understand them from the ground level. You'll find your style and work it.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). When you repeatedly try a thing and somehow it just keeps not working out, do you need persistence or change? Much depends on the feeling you get and the spirit of your attempts.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Once the work is out of your hands, it becomes a mirror in which your current standard of output is reflected. This is why it will be well worth the extra time it takes to double- and triple-check your work.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You are unique, and the way you do things cannot be duplicated by anyone else. Sure, you could get a replacement to fill in, but it just wouldn't be the same. Your loved ones know this.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). If you know you don't care about something, what is it doing on your to-do list? Go through your various projects, possessions and responsibilities and determine what is relevant to who you are today.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). How are you talking to yourself these days? Self-talk is a behavior. It's hard to see it that way because it is not evidenced so clearly in action. And yet, to an astute and soulful observer, of course, it is.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Do not debate with yourself; rather, see what needs to be done and then jump in and start doing it immediately. Things either come together quickly, or you figure out they are not worth your time.
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.
