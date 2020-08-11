Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). When you repeatedly try a thing and somehow it just keeps not working out, do you need persistence or change? Much depends on the feeling you get and the spirit of your attempts.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Once the work is out of your hands, it becomes a mirror in which your current standard of output is reflected. This is why it will be well worth the extra time it takes to double- and triple-check your work.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You are unique, and the way you do things cannot be duplicated by anyone else. Sure, you could get a replacement to fill in, but it just wouldn't be the same. Your loved ones know this.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). If you know you don't care about something, what is it doing on your to-do list? Go through your various projects, possessions and responsibilities and determine what is relevant to who you are today.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). How are you talking to yourself these days? Self-talk is a behavior. It's hard to see it that way because it is not evidenced so clearly in action. And yet, to an astute and soulful observer, of course, it is.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Do not debate with yourself; rather, see what needs to be done and then jump in and start doing it immediately. Things either come together quickly, or you figure out they are not worth your time.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

