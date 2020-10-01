Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The temptation will be to get a diagnosis for things that may or may not be better off with one. How much does it really matter what you call a thing? Not as much as coming up with a course of action to make it all work.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You may start feeling like things are getting away from you, but it won't take much to reestablish your grip. Center yourself, and then make a boundary decision or two.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). While it's depleting to dwell on those wishes that must be granted somewhere outside of your realm of control, it is enormously energizing indeed to focus on what is doable.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). If someone is with you one week and against you the next, then it's not love; it's a transaction. Relationships that are based on an arrangement tend to change when the arrangement does.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). To blame one person would be reductive and to blame everyone would be meaningless. Why blame anyone at all? Accept what is, and then do what you need to do to move the situation where you need it to be.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You're susceptible to beauty. You've a weakness for sweetness, and you can be deeply moved by instances of loveliness. You'll find uplift in the smile of a certain someone.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You'll distrust over-the-top sentiments and will prefer to be shown respect and love in low-key ways. Your favorite acknowledgment will be quality time together doing the things that you find relaxing.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Conflict is easily deactivated. Chances are that this is rooted in a misunderstanding. When you assume that everyone involved started with goodwill, you can calmly sort the facts and figure out what happened.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It takes getting around new people to know that you have more stories to share than you realize. Part of enjoying your interesting life is in retelling it to people, especially good listeners.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Gray areas aren't to be feared; rather, they are to be observed, tolerated, negotiated and, considering they encompass most of existence, hopefully, ultimately embraced.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You can take an action, feel good about it afterward, and still not be completely convinced that it was the right thing to do. You'll check back in a year or two. Until then, wash your hands of it and move on.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The young feel omnipotent. To some extent, the same goes for the immature and inexperienced. This is a necessary state at the start of any pursuit. If we knew what there was to fear, we'd never embark.
