Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The temptation will be to get a diagnosis for things that may or may not be better off with one. How much does it really matter what you call a thing? Not as much as coming up with a course of action to make it all work.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You may start feeling like things are getting away from you, but it won't take much to reestablish your grip. Center yourself, and then make a boundary decision or two.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). While it's depleting to dwell on those wishes that must be granted somewhere outside of your realm of control, it is enormously energizing indeed to focus on what is doable.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). If someone is with you one week and against you the next, then it's not love; it's a transaction. Relationships that are based on an arrangement tend to change when the arrangement does.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). To blame one person would be reductive and to blame everyone would be meaningless. Why blame anyone at all? Accept what is, and then do what you need to do to move the situation where you need it to be.