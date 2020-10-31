Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). TRICK: You simply work harder to fulfill the aesthetic ideal you're going for. TREAT: Your attention to detail will pay off; you'll get exactly your desired response.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). TRICK: You treat the night like it's a game of chicken and will prove yourself braver and more willing to risk than the others. TREAT: To the victor go the spoils.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). TRICK: In your playfulness, you're able to find people's fears and buttons and then tap them, ever so slightly, for a fun adrenaline rush. TREAT: You get the pleasure (and the picture!) of their reaction

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). TRICK: You act like the leader, and then you become it. TREAT: You'll have the satisfaction of knowing that things would have devolved into chaos if it weren't for your following through with an impulse to take charge.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). TRICK: Your attention is so sweet and more addicting than sugar, candy or the adrenaline rush that comes from being spooked. TREAT: Today's attractions will be mutual.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). TRICK: You'll stack your schedule with the activities and people you love so that your chances of ending up somewhere you don't want to be and in bad company are absolutely nil. TREAT: This will be a near-perfect night.

