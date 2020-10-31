Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). TRICK: Your smile is like a secret weapon. You can use it to disarm, invite, persuade, reward and even punish. TREAT: Someone entrusts you with excellent intel.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). TRICK: People are afraid of taking responsibility because they fear it will limit their freedom. You sign up and find that you get more privileges because of it. TREAT: You'll take advantage of this tonight.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). TRICK: The obvious route leads somewhere completely unexpected. TREAT: You have a sixth sense about choosing the path that will, in the end, prove the most delightful.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). TRICK: You let people know what they can expect from you, all the while intending to give something different, better and more. TREAT: Delivering beyond expectation nets you a sweet opportunity.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). TRICK: You care nothing about being the favorite, getting the most attention or cultivating a stellar reputation. You're in it for something else. TREAT: People admire you anyway, despite your indifference to approval.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). TRICK: You give a compliment like a pro. Your secret is that you really mean it. TREAT: People gravitate to you. More than one will compete for your attention and favoritism.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). TRICK: You simply work harder to fulfill the aesthetic ideal you're going for. TREAT: Your attention to detail will pay off; you'll get exactly your desired response.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). TRICK: You treat the night like it's a game of chicken and will prove yourself braver and more willing to risk than the others. TREAT: To the victor go the spoils.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). TRICK: In your playfulness, you're able to find people's fears and buttons and then tap them, ever so slightly, for a fun adrenaline rush. TREAT: You get the pleasure (and the picture!) of their reaction
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). TRICK: You act like the leader, and then you become it. TREAT: You'll have the satisfaction of knowing that things would have devolved into chaos if it weren't for your following through with an impulse to take charge.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). TRICK: Your attention is so sweet and more addicting than sugar, candy or the adrenaline rush that comes from being spooked. TREAT: Today's attractions will be mutual.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). TRICK: You'll stack your schedule with the activities and people you love so that your chances of ending up somewhere you don't want to be and in bad company are absolutely nil. TREAT: This will be a near-perfect night.
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.
