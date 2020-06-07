Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The beautiful, smart and loving person who comes into your life today will be you. This is the best sort of reunion, meeting yourself again with the recognition that it's been a while and you're better than ever.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). People are notoriously bad at knowing what will make them happy, but you'll defy the odds, pointing yourself directly at the motherlode of your own happiness.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Passions build slowly. At first, you don't even realize what you want. When leanings turn to yearnings and become undeniable in their message, it's a blessing that doesn't feel like one.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). It's now expected that you'll give a gift. Of course, it's not the amount you spend that matters but that you get it right. Ask for help, even if you have to ask the eventual receiver.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Emotional skill and intelligence can be earned through both negative and positive experiences. Today will bring scenarios you will use as examples of what to do and what not to do.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The possessions that you get the most value out of are the ones you use every week and maybe every day. As for the others, the more you can let go of, the lighter you'll feel.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0