Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). A strange communication is happening between your mind and your heart, and it has the effect of placing the one you love at the center of all of your activities whether or not said activities have anything to do with that person.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). As for the one standing on a mountain of achievement, or declaring a nuanced personal philosophy, or delving geekishly into a niche... when do they find the time? Time isn't found; it's used. And you'll use it well today, too.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Fear can be more than just a feeling. Fear can be a habit, a personality, a passion. Fear can be a friend. You diffuse your fear by inviting it in for a congenial and short visit.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You hate confrontation so much that sometimes you give generously or even foolishly just to get out of having to come face to face with a bit of unpleasantness. Today, it will be better to take things on and get them over with.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Defeat isn't the end. It's just another step, a chance to regroup, change the plan, give it another go.

