Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). They say self-love is the best love, but the particulars of being the superstar of your life can be hard to wrap your head around. Regardless, you won't be sorry you put the time and money into supporting yourself now.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). If you feel like you want to impress someone, let that alert you. If they speak your language and value the same things you do, they'd already get you, and you wouldn't feel you have to strive.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It's usually easy for you to be reliable, though it hasn't always been so. You're grateful for situations like the one today in which you're genuinely interested and commitments are easy to keep.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You'll recognize that you're really satisfied with a certain aspect of your life. You built this. Now you'll take pleasure in sharing your fulfillment with another person.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Though much of your life is organized, there are also those higgledy-piggledy areas -- a drawer, a trunk, maybe a swath of emotional history... You'll be willing to dig in and sort some of that out today.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). What was terrible in the moment gave you great strength later on. In a weird way, you're glad for it. You wouldn't have chosen it, but you're remarkable because of it.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0