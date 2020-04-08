Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). When you have clear standards to aspire to, you don't need a bunch of rules mucking up the vision. You expect yourself to deliver in a manner that is fair, timely and excellent, and this you'll do.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If your efforts spark interest, jump in. If your efforts fall flat, pull back and become unavailable to the disinterested party. Try a different audience. The right people love you back immediately.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). In some arenas, the rules are upheld as sacred. In other arenas, breaking the rules is not only valued; it's glamorized. As long as you don't get the arenas mixed up, you'll do mighty fine in both.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Inspiration comes while you're working. So don't wait to be inspired. Just dive in, and by the halfway mark, the unseen forces will have joined in to carry this project along.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Expectations will not serve you well now, so you may as well trade them in for something more useful like close observation or appreciation. Set out to learn all you can and the day will go very well.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Bitterness is a prison. You'll let go of the past because you don't want to stay trapped. You have better things to fill your mind with than the ruminations of what's already happened.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). They say self-love is the best love, but the particulars of being the superstar of your life can be hard to wrap your head around. Regardless, you won't be sorry you put the time and money into supporting yourself now.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). If you feel like you want to impress someone, let that alert you. If they speak your language and value the same things you do, they'd already get you, and you wouldn't feel you have to strive.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It's usually easy for you to be reliable, though it hasn't always been so. You're grateful for situations like the one today in which you're genuinely interested and commitments are easy to keep.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You'll recognize that you're really satisfied with a certain aspect of your life. You built this. Now you'll take pleasure in sharing your fulfillment with another person.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Though much of your life is organized, there are also those higgledy-piggledy areas -- a drawer, a trunk, maybe a swath of emotional history... You'll be willing to dig in and sort some of that out today.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). What was terrible in the moment gave you great strength later on. In a weird way, you're glad for it. You wouldn't have chosen it, but you're remarkable because of it.
