Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You become like the people around you and this is why you're pretty choosy about whom you allow to the inner circle, or, for that matter, any concentric circle of which you are the center.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You know the sensation you get when you look back on old photos and realize that a lot of your concerns back then were needless? Be happy now. Cast worry aside. Trust time. It will handle so much for you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Your cosmic gift of the day is a clear demarcation on the point of diminishing returns. This prevents you from unnecessary work and frees you to focus on what matters most to you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Judges get paid to judge. Why should those who aren't judges do this for free? You refuse to concern yourself with matters that do not directly concern you. It takes less energy to live and let live.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The rules and boundaries are not as ambiguous as they would appear. What they are is undiscovered. You can find them by asking, researching or crossing them.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You want what's best for all. You prefer to use subtle tactics like charm, friendliness and reward to incentivize people toward your aims. In the rare case that doesn't work, right is might.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

