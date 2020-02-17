Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). This day, this opportunity, is one to be played with. The experimental approach will open up your world for a different kind of tomorrow than you'd have if you never took a chance.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). There are no dead ends on this journey, though there are some roads that don't continue on pavement. You have to get out and be on foot, which will be both more work and more fun.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Self-improvement step? Try this easy one: Stop saying you "have to" do things. When you say you "get to" or "want to" or "choose to" you'll feel more empowered and excited.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You'll be thinking about temperature today -- not just the one outside but the one in you and the one in the heart of everyone you meet. The essence of humanity is warmth.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Children take for granted everything up to the point of their existence, and this is how it should be. An appreciation would be nice, but it's not what's necessary to forward the movement.

