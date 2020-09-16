Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). While it would be wrong to impose your care, you'll be dealing with people who won't easily accept what they need. Ask whether you can help. They'll probably say no the first time. Wait a bit and ask again later.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Your appreciation of the beauty around you is a kind of meditation now, especially when you can take it privately, without having to express with language what it means to you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). In matters of trust, someone has to lead, and it will probably be you. You'll give your trust, and the other person will behave in a trustworthy way. When you withdraw your trust, the other person will do the same.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Others won't see the truth of the situation until you point it out. Of course, what you'll point out is actually your truth, not the truth, which is still mysterious. Your truth is a start.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Follow your natural instinct to assess who gets what and why. In the animal world, territorial knowledge is a matter of life and death. For you, it will be a smart and lucrative thing to figure out.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Jealous people have been known to do terrible things. Avoid attracting envy. Keep your cards close to the vest. Today, the only one who needs to know about your assets and accomplishments is you.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

