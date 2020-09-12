Horoscopes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Recognize when you're being obsessive, which is, at least in today's case, another word for self-interested. Then open it up by focusing outside of yourself.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Is it wrong to want someone to feel sorry for you? Well, if what you're doing is pitiful, then no. Get your sympathy where you can and move on with it. That's just human.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Do you find that people who are overly tense repel you? Relaxed people are attractive people. The things you do to put yourself in a relaxed state will be worthwhile.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). People will come to expect more from you than they do from the others, if only because you keep making good things happen. Maybe it's great, but also it sets a bar.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The bottom line is that you shouldn't have to shell out much money to follow your dreams. In fact, you can be paid to chase them. At this time, internships are better than classes, which will cost you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Rainbow chasing can be a lovely pastime. But don't chase the ones that promise effortless, fast results for the low, low price of BLANK (insert high, high price).