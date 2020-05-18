Horoscopes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Managing your emotions is a skill you're determined to master. It helps you to move more easily through life. Anything you can understand and handle in yourself, you can understand and handle in others.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Smart people gather information everywhere they look. This is you. You don't have to be presented with the lesson. You figure it out on your own and apply it immediately.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It takes time to grow into relationships. Even if things click right away, you still need at least 10 good hours with a person (not in a row!) to get a sense of what it will be like.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Vocabulary is fashion. Behavior is fashion. Fashion is fashion. People make a statement with these things often unwittingly. Not you. You'll consider your style choices and what they mean.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). This isn't a zero-sum game where your wins and losses are precisely balanced by the wins and losses of others. This is the sort of game you all can succeed in together. Today brings a collective big win.