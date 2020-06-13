Horoscopes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Though you have much to teach, you also possess an innate ability that came via your birthright and is nontransferable. You will now appreciate the value of this gift.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You have a role in the happiness of others, and you'll definitely see smiles to today. Of course, the contentment you have the most power over is your own.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You're more aligned than ever. Your intention for these minutes reflects your goals for the next five years, and you'll measure your every action against these aims.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). People want what they want, not what others think they should want. You're tuned in, looking for clues about what's really going on. Don't be afraid to ask direct questions.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You try to consume nutritious foods, and it goes the same way with media. Seek that which feeds your mind and emotional self. Exposing yourself to the wrong things makes you feel icky.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Anticipate your diversions and schedule them. If you can check your voicemail, email and social channels but once or twice a day, then the rest of your day will be much more productive.