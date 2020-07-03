Horoscopes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The gap between a certain dream and the reality of the situation has been quite wide for a good while. Now, you're in for the thrill of closing that space and bringing something truly fantastic at hand.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Communication that starts with "no offense" or "with all due respect" usually ends with notions that are offensive and disrespectful. When people declare themselves upfront, flip it. The opposite might be truer.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). People with achy hearts will find their way to the sweet balm of your warm attention. You do not have to do much to help them feel better, and, in fact, you'll be most effective when you keep it brief.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You don't think about earning another person's trust because you are the real deal and it wouldn't occur to you that anyone would doubt it. Masqueraders abound, but there's no substitute for the real thing.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Change happens. It's a day to use a pencil, not a pen. Or, more likely, a day not to text or email because, if you change your mind later, you can't take those back.