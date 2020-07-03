Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The gap between a certain dream and the reality of the situation has been quite wide for a good while. Now, you're in for the thrill of closing that space and bringing something truly fantastic at hand.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Communication that starts with "no offense" or "with all due respect" usually ends with notions that are offensive and disrespectful. When people declare themselves upfront, flip it. The opposite might be truer.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). People with achy hearts will find their way to the sweet balm of your warm attention. You do not have to do much to help them feel better, and, in fact, you'll be most effective when you keep it brief.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You don't think about earning another person's trust because you are the real deal and it wouldn't occur to you that anyone would doubt it. Masqueraders abound, but there's no substitute for the real thing.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Change happens. It's a day to use a pencil, not a pen. Or, more likely, a day not to text or email because, if you change your mind later, you can't take those back.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You are kind to everyone you talk to and everyone you deal with, and it's because you genuinely want to contribute to the good experience of others. Be wary of anyone who treats servers badly.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). What would you most like? You can have what you set out to get, as long as you stick to one thing. If you chase after two or more things, you'll end up empty-handed.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). If there is a discrepancy between what's on your face and what's in your heart, that's emotional labor. Recognize the different ways you work to and give yourself credit -- and breaks when you need them.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). To move from point A to point B, you're going to need more than perseverance and a plan. You're also going to need the best team you can find. Magic brews as you start talking about this.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). A good mentor may come from a different background and work in a different field and still have exactly what you need including a treasure trove of mistakes and the learning that goes with that.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). This is an intensely psychological game. Whether you win or lose will depend on your ability to accurately sum up a situation. Watch and predict before you make your move.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Someone will be willing to sacrifice along with you to help you realize a goal. You'll have to demonstrate your own sacrifice first to know from whence your support shall come.
