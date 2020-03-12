Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You're sensitive to the buzz and whir of the world around you. It may seem counterintuitive, but it's the absence of color and light that will be the most stimulating. Blank spaces invigorate your most creative instincts.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You have ideas but you don't know how to make them fly in the current circumstances. You imagine one way and then another, but each has its drawbacks. Until you see the light, the best move is no move.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Your gift for noticing the minutiae of your surroundings is sometimes hurtful, sometimes happy and always life-enriching. Today, you encounter a stranger who reminds you of something noble in people.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Do you get the impression that there is secret information being passed between people and over networks to which you're not privy? The tinge of paranoia is a sign to pay attention.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It's really something to watch the race from the stands. You can see what those who are in the throes of it can't. But of course, no one ever won a race watching from the stands.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Henrik Ibsen said, "The strongest man upon the earth is he who stands most alone." Who has that approach ever worked for? Use the strength and skill of communication and teamwork, and together you'll be mighty.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

