Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You know who you are and you tell the world today, mostly by how you move around in it, what you say and the feeling you bring to interactions.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If you're trying to show someone your value, it's a pretty good indicator that they are not picking up on it as quickly as they should be. Step back and consider the merits of this match.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You have mad-charisma and people can't help but agree to your ideas, even the crazy ones. The thing at the root of all your sharing is an irresistible sense of fun.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). There's a reason you haven't been getting what you want, and it's a very small one. This is a fine adjustment. Probably, there's a sacrifice that needs to be made in trade.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You're not trying to do a job. You're trying to turn a job into art. This is why you'll put more thought into your task than the others do, and this is why you'll get better results.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You root for the underdog before you even realize how the odds are stacked. It's because you see merit where others do not, and you'll be correct in this too. Your cheerleading will make a difference.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It's not how much stress you have in your life that matters, it's how you deal with it. Your response today will be indicative of a trend toward greater effectiveness than you've ever known.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). When you say what you need to say but no one seems to be listening, take it as a signal to repeat. Many people will not even begin to understand until you've said it seven times.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The effort you make doesn't always directly correlate with the results you get, which is what makes today mighty fine. You'll be able to see how you're making a difference in real-time.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Once you decide what you are and are not willing to tolerate, it's important to kindly and immediately let people know. Otherwise, they will intrude like crazy, and do all the things you'd prefer they didn't.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There are so many ways to think about today's dilemma and, in the end, those thoughts are invisible and untouchable. It's the action that will matter.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You'll engage your life honestly, at least in your head. This is the start of all clarity. The day will bring you many gifts as you move toward your own excuses and faults with love.
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.
