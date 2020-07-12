Horoscopes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You know who you are and you tell the world today, mostly by how you move around in it, what you say and the feeling you bring to interactions.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If you're trying to show someone your value, it's a pretty good indicator that they are not picking up on it as quickly as they should be. Step back and consider the merits of this match.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You have mad-charisma and people can't help but agree to your ideas, even the crazy ones. The thing at the root of all your sharing is an irresistible sense of fun.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). There's a reason you haven't been getting what you want, and it's a very small one. This is a fine adjustment. Probably, there's a sacrifice that needs to be made in trade.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You're not trying to do a job. You're trying to turn a job into art. This is why you'll put more thought into your task than the others do, and this is why you'll get better results.