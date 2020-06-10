Horoscopes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). New scenes invite you. You won't know what to say or how to behave when you get there, but go anyway. There's no way around it; experience is the only teacher here.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). There's somewhere you see yourself. This vision of you in an improved state is growing increasingly vivid. To change your life, change the patterns of behavior that have held you from that place.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). There are good reasons to let go of hard feelings. First of all, they are heavy, and carrying around unnecessary weight gets tiring. You can take the lesson and lose the burden. Writing or talking about it helps.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Instead of providing all the answers (exhausting!), you'll encourage others to find the answers. This takes longer and requires you to be OK with their early-stage mistakes.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The truly confident aren't thinking about how their performance looks or sounds. They just play the moment. There are two ways to get there. Either do a thing a million times, or cease to care what people think of you.