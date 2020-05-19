Horoscopes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Whatever emotion you're experiencing, assume that it is valid. You don't have to know why it's showing up. Sometimes, it's enough to let a feeling run its course.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Reflect on recent visits and settle on a way of seeing things that helps you understand the benefit of the interaction. Solitude gives meaning to your time with others.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You're not sure exactly what led you to this place. Maybe you didn't come here on purpose, but you're here nonetheless. Assume you belong and take advantage of the opportunities around you.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Production swings into high gear. You'll have checked a dozen items off of your list by lunchtime. It's not too early to feel proud and accomplished.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). What's worth fighting for? Playfulness itself. You'll enjoy people who bring out your feistiness and have a stellar time sparring with a well-matched opponent.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You may not be ready to make changes just yet, but think about your options. This is the fun part. It's like you're shopping for your future. Don't be too quick to invest. Try it on first.