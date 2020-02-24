Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You express yourself without worrying whether the other person approves of or agrees with you. This is true confidence. Continue in this manner the entire day and you will, by day's end, have a handful of new fans.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You have many potential futures, and whichever you choose, destiny will have a hand in it, too. (It's why many possible routes wind up at the same party on the same night.) Just pick one and enjoy your choice.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You love a good challenge. So why is it so hard to believe that others do as well? Turn things into a game, and invite people to play. If you happen to benefit from their efforts, then it's a double win.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Saying yes when you want to say no doesn't have to cause resentment. Chalk it up to experience and heart. If you only did things that seemed like things you'd do, you'd be a very limited person indeed.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You've been wronged. Holding onto this won't teach the other person a thing. It won't, in fact, diminish their life in any way. But it will wreak havoc on your own. Let it go.

