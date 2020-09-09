Horoscopes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You know what you need to do. Sure, you're scared. It's pretty simple actually, and though it might take 30 words to say this, it all boils down to three -- you've got this.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). What is the difference between a burden and a crutch? How you use it. The actual item (habit, person) could be the same in either case, but your use of it will make all the difference.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The distractions could get expensive and are best avoided entirely. You have a sense of where you're supposed to be, and it's a productive day so long as you stick to your course.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Someone loves you. For this person, it's like you're there even when you're not there because your influence is constantly considered. Does knowing this make you feel like you need to be a little more careful with your input?

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The cardinal typically lives three years in the wild and can survive for decades in captivity. Happily? Scientists do not test for that part. As for you, bright bursts of happiness, over in seconds, will be remembered for years.