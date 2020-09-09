Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You know what you need to do. Sure, you're scared. It's pretty simple actually, and though it might take 30 words to say this, it all boils down to three -- you've got this.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). What is the difference between a burden and a crutch? How you use it. The actual item (habit, person) could be the same in either case, but your use of it will make all the difference.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The distractions could get expensive and are best avoided entirely. You have a sense of where you're supposed to be, and it's a productive day so long as you stick to your course.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Someone loves you. For this person, it's like you're there even when you're not there because your influence is constantly considered. Does knowing this make you feel like you need to be a little more careful with your input?
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The cardinal typically lives three years in the wild and can survive for decades in captivity. Happily? Scientists do not test for that part. As for you, bright bursts of happiness, over in seconds, will be remembered for years.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It is possible to improve almost anything, and it's done through the development of your senses. Senses get keener with experience. Awareness opens up with each new experience.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There's a time for pure fun and a time to feel the gravity that keeps us from flying off the face of the planet. Sure, it causes things we don't like -- falls, sagging, teardrops and so much work, and yet, no gravity means no life.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Bad manners are often just a lack of training or a difference in background. You will not be sorry for displaying tolerance and reserving judgment until you really understand the person and the factors at play.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Be aware of what you make important with your focus and time. You don't have to agree to the same reality other people are experiencing. See it differently and, like magic, it is different.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). People who present differently from how the majority of a group is showing up will be met with misunderstanding, fear or skepticism. Not by you though. You're fascinated and will learn more because of it.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Aquarius has a talent for not only accepting the differences of others but also seeking out diversity wherever possible -- a talent that's made possible by an overflowing well of that rare and much-needed attitude: tolerance.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There's something about your life that seems to hinge on having a certain conversation. Probably, you've been avoiding this, but you no longer should. Today is the day to try and have it.
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!