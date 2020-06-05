Horoscopes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). It's not only hurt people who hurt people. It's kind and loving people, well-meaning people, people with the best interests of others at heart. Humans are imperfect. Love is an endless act of forgiveness.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Today's situation is sweet, and there are ever-richer layers to this experience-cake. However, as it goes with desserts, too much of a good thing can be worse than none of it. Pace yourself.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It's a day of bright ideas. You will energize different areas of your life with vitalizing agents such as useful tools, surprisingly efficient methods, beauty, humor and creativity.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You don't have to do a lot more than just show up ready for anything. In fact, trying to do too much will only detract from all you have to give. Your presence is a gift beyond measure.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There's no need to make people recall what they promised to you, respect what you do for them or remember you in general. Instead, get busy making sure that no one has a chance to forget you.