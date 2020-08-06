Horoscopes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Taking a thing a little too seriously squeezes all the potential for fun out of it. And taking a thing far too seriously leads to suffering. Err on the side of fun today.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Those feelings that are so much a part of who you are seem to be mostly completely out of your control. However, you can steer yourself toward environments, people and situations that are likely to tease out just the mood you want.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Because only one person can be inside a mind, an inner sense of reality is a hard thing to share. You have to use symbols like language, image and movement to convey a feeling, and you'll do a brilliant job of it.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). If the risk is minimal and the upside is obvious, you would think it would be an easy yes. But that is not taking into account the complexities of mind, body and spirit. There are other forces at work here. Trust intuition.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Relationships that involve deception and manipulation are, by definition, toxic environments. If necessary for the sake of the bigger picture, with the proper protections in place, toxic environments can be tolerated.