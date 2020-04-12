Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Your instinct to morally decide what's wrong and right may be challenged by those who give priority to what works and what makes things easier. This could cause a quandary.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There's the one who witnesses your emotions when no one else seems to. That person is special to you. Not a lot has to pass between you in order for everything to be shared.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You prize loyalty, and you also want people to be honest with you. These two ideals have the potential to clash, prompting you to wonder which you would choose if you could only choose one.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). It takes restraint, but you'll wisely be very specific about what you say and when you say it. Often you'll decide to say nothing at all, which will ultimately be a power move.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Your altruism is going strong. There are those who are inclined to take advantage of kindness, but that doesn't matter to you. You're not motivated by external reward. Your actions are all that count.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Being easily influenced becomes a positive quality when you're in a stellar crowd, when your influences are people of exemplary character and remarkable talent.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

