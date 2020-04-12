Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Lots of people are thinking of you. Keep up with relationships, as the benefits of staying social will far outweigh any inconvenience you endure trying to get together.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Life's path may be smooth, but people can stumble over even the smoothest of surfaces. Pause. Regroup. And make some decisions about the course ahead.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You'll focus less on you and more on them. You're unconcerned with rewards. The good you bring others far outweighs any charge to the ego. Their well-being is compensation enough.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You'll decide to do more because you know that some people will decide to do less. In some ways you really will be able to make up the difference by maintaining your higher standards of excellence.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The drive to succeed is often fueled by feelings of inferiority. At least it's nice to know that the same adversity that wounds and scars can be put to good use as powerful motivation.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You'll compartmentalize well. Life becomes a mental balancing act. You can do this for a time but not indefinitely. Employ your favorite relaxation to get relief from the mind's gymnastics.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Your instinct to morally decide what's wrong and right may be challenged by those who give priority to what works and what makes things easier. This could cause a quandary.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There's the one who witnesses your emotions when no one else seems to. That person is special to you. Not a lot has to pass between you in order for everything to be shared.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You prize loyalty, and you also want people to be honest with you. These two ideals have the potential to clash, prompting you to wonder which you would choose if you could only choose one.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). It takes restraint, but you'll wisely be very specific about what you say and when you say it. Often you'll decide to say nothing at all, which will ultimately be a power move.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Your altruism is going strong. There are those who are inclined to take advantage of kindness, but that doesn't matter to you. You're not motivated by external reward. Your actions are all that count.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Being easily influenced becomes a positive quality when you're in a stellar crowd, when your influences are people of exemplary character and remarkable talent.
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!