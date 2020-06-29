Horoscopes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Who would you be if certain limitations had not been in place to keep you pinned to a particular life tract? You'll get a glimpse of that, along with the reassurance that you, like most, are better for what you've had to overcome.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). In circles where the competition is ramped up and being cool is very important, there may not be a lot of genuine care being exchanged. It's fine as long as you know the difference and seek out the hearts that are like yours.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Normally, you would find it impossible to be happy when others are suffering in the world. But today's good feelings creep up on you. Shouldn't you just accept them? Someone should be happy. Why not you.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). In many ways, this is a life under water. Everything adjusts, constantly. Move, and you change the current. Voids are immediately filled. Everything gets traded for something else.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You'll find yourself playing games you didn't plan to play and strategizing when you'd rather be direct. This is a case of needing to participate in the fray before you can rise above it.