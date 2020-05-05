Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There are judgment calls to be made in the realm of communication, and they have to do with tact, manners and honesty. Be strategic. Not everyone needs to know all there is to know.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). If the rewards came easily and quickly, everyone would clamor to rake in the easy bounty. But the rewards only come after a fair amount of work over an extension of time. Endurance is the quality you'll call on.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Your mindset is as important as the mind that's setting it. Regardless of your particular talents and gifts, it's the effective and consistent focus of your mind that will ultimately determine success.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You're starting to think of your current position as not just a job but a calling. You love it enough to stick with it even when things get rocky. When you get knocked down, you get right back up.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You'll be asked to do things you cannot yet do. But just because the demand exceeds your current skill doesn't mean you should turn down the challenge. This is an excellent opportunity to find out just how quickly you can grow.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You're in a sort of race. The winners will be the ones who refuse to quit. Many very lucky and talented people will drop out or lose interest before they cross the finish line.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

