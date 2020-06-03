Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Even though you like and accept yourself for who you are, ultimately, you want to improve and grow. So when people challenge you, it's not a deal breaker. You'll see what you can learn.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You want to help people and make them happy, but you also recognize that this is not your job, obligation or purpose. If you only make yourself happy, that's one more happy person in the world.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You show people what you value in the way you live. It is therefore unnecessary, or even detracting, to say much else about it. Your example speaks volumes.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). There's something you want to know. You could take a class. You could read up. Or you could just jump in. If the process is left to trial and error, most of the learning will come from error.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). These independent issues you're dealing with may actually be more connected than you realize. Look for patterns, with a keen eye to that old classic "cause and effect."

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). As you take care of yourself, you are taking care of all the people who love you, the ones who depend on you, and even ones you don't know but with whom you happen to share a community.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0