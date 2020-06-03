Horoscopes
HOROSCOPES BY HOLIDAY

Horoscopes

{{featured_button_text}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). While it is difficult to see beyond the environment one is immersed in, it is absolutely essential to personal responsibility. In a sick society, the status quo can be a terrible thing to uphold and protect.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). A person who doesn't know his or her own motives can do as much harm as one who hides or is dishonest about them. To know what you want and why you want it is powerful and inspires trust.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You value intelligence and realize that there are many different kinds. You'll attract others who value intelligence and have similar or complementary kinds to yours.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). However you treat yourself, you are inviting the world, either consciously or unconsciously, to treat you this same way. To bend over backward and give yourself respect and care is completely worthwhile.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You give your love in many forms: in the support of your friendship, the generosity of your conversational style, your warmth and charm, or the forthrightness of your pursuit.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). What is keeping you from attracting the things you want? You'll give the question some serious thought and come up with a strategy for adjusting your output to change the input.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Even though you like and accept yourself for who you are, ultimately, you want to improve and grow. So when people challenge you, it's not a deal breaker. You'll see what you can learn.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You want to help people and make them happy, but you also recognize that this is not your job, obligation or purpose. If you only make yourself happy, that's one more happy person in the world.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You show people what you value in the way you live. It is therefore unnecessary, or even detracting, to say much else about it. Your example speaks volumes.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). There's something you want to know. You could take a class. You could read up. Or you could just jump in. If the process is left to trial and error, most of the learning will come from error.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). These independent issues you're dealing with may actually be more connected than you realize. Look for patterns, with a keen eye to that old classic "cause and effect."

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). As you take care of yourself, you are taking care of all the people who love you, the ones who depend on you, and even ones you don't know but with whom you happen to share a community.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Horoscope

Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Anyone can read subjects in agreement with their beliefs, but the wise and exceptionally intelligent grow their min…

Horoscope

Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You'll know where you belong in the big picture, but it will be challenging to translate that into an action plan t…

Horoscope

Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You don't want to rely on people liking you. That would require you aim your efforts at their satisfaction at the e…

Horoscope

Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Most of the time that goes into a project will be the research, planning and prep work. The more organized and meth…

Horoscope

Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). What you have now is not an alliance of two parts working together but rather a blending with two parts becoming on…

Horoscope

Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). What's the difference between a flaw and a feature? Attitude. It's all how you spin it, frame it, give it context, …

Horoscope

Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). What you do to keep your core self strong -- be it exercise, meditation, spiritual work or other practices -- is im…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News