Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Those who only do what they want to do are limited indeed. Most of the good stuff comes from doing what's right, helpful, challenging, interesting, gutsy... Your wise instinct to push yourself will kick in.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Knowing what someone values is like having the keys to their kingdom. You can speak their language, please and delight them. You can anger them. You can influence them. Good relationships involve good intel.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Humans crave certainty. Where none is available, fake certainty will do. So go with confidence or fake confidence. Humility may be a prerequisite for success, but if you lead with it, no one will follow you.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). What does obedience mean to you? What will you obey willingly, begrudgingly or automatically? Figure out your own rules because they will guide the day.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Though everyone has access to higher intuition, many don't know how to use it. This is why you'll be watching out for yourself, loved ones, colleagues and everyone around you, even total strangers.

