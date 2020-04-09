Horoscopes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The day's conflict has to do with two people trying to occupy the same space. Neither one is more correct. When ego and pride are put aside, there is a way to take turns.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Cynicism is among the most erosive emotional tones to adopt, and you'll avoid anything that smacks of this dark view. On the other hand, it doesn't help to be gullible either. Mix healthy skepticism with your optimism.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). There's a way to make peace with every moment. Finding it requires you to drop knee-jerk reactions and decide to think something different. You're willing because you love peace more than you love arguing.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Loved ones have their own lives and adventures and when those journeys take them in different directions, you stay the course of your own knowing that the road of love always circles back.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Luckily, your comfort is not based on other people being present, attentive, informed or anything else. You have a talent for maintaining good cheer regardless of how others show up.