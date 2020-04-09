Horoscopes
ARIES (March 21-April 19). The day's conflict has to do with two people trying to occupy the same space. Neither one is more correct. When ego and pride are put aside, there is a way to take turns.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Cynicism is among the most erosive emotional tones to adopt, and you'll avoid anything that smacks of this dark view. On the other hand, it doesn't help to be gullible either. Mix healthy skepticism with your optimism.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). There's a way to make peace with every moment. Finding it requires you to drop knee-jerk reactions and decide to think something different. You're willing because you love peace more than you love arguing.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Loved ones have their own lives and adventures and when those journeys take them in different directions, you stay the course of your own knowing that the road of love always circles back.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Luckily, your comfort is not based on other people being present, attentive, informed or anything else. You have a talent for maintaining good cheer regardless of how others show up.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Hard work is fine with you today. Boring work is fine, too. Whatever the work, it is your attitude about it and the inner life you bring to it that makes it worthwhile.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Things won't look the way you expected them to, and they will deliver far beyond your projections. You'll stay open, looking for results and trying not to get swayed by packaging.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Waste no time fretting about what could happen, especially if it's negative. Lots of things can and will happen. Good lives are lived in the margins of hope and possibility.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The bottom line is that influence comes from understanding. The ability to take on another person's perspective will serve you in many situations.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). It's not like your intuition comes and goes. It's part of you that is always there. The volume sometimes ducks under louder sounds in your brain caused by more intense thoughts and emotions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Though you sense your multidimensional nature, honoring the minutes is a show of respect for the rules of this plane of existence in which life seems to be made out of time.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). People around you have ever-growing demands of you. It's because you're so capable and have always risen to the occasion. Don't go into auto-fulfillment mode. Prioritize your own needs.

