Horoscopes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The people around you may be too busy executing the action to pause and consider why they are doing it or whether there might be a better way. That's where you come in -- the witness with an objective overview.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). There's a pang of longing for something different. You don't have to be somewhere new to experience another place. You can create the effect with an alternate point of view.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). When traveling to a new place, it helps to know the customs there. Places and people are the same in this regard. Each person has a culture, and learning another person will keep you deeply involved today.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Your humanity and the kinship of humans will be a strong theme of the day. You'll regard your fellow travelers as partners, whether they happen to be your family, friends, co-workers or strangers.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Watch, listen, study, contemplate... these are the directives for an interesting life. Your mental powers will be even brighter than usual to help you see deeply into simple things.