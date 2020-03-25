Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Devote everything to your strengths and let the rest take care of itself. It will feel selfish, until you get used to the idea that your happiness and productivity contributes to the happiness and productivity of others.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The ancient wisdom suggests the order is: pride, fall. So as you witness the proclamation, the puffed-up chest, the boasting and posturing, take it as your cue to step aside to make room for the inevitable.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You'll let people know what you need. You'll ask them what they need, too. This simple act of mutual respect and service will be at the root of all good relationships today.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You might go pro at some point, but your current amateur status in an endeavor allows you purity of intention and frees you to express yourself in the exact way you prefer instead of the way that pays.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). For a moment, you'll leave the worries of daily life, status and identity behind to stretch your heart and soul into a limitless spiritual realm. This will be the moment that restores you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You've something to show the world today. Make it easy for people to get to the thing you want them to know. When it comes to influence, claiming a moment of focus is half the battle.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

