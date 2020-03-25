Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Among the most effective ways to let people know you care is also the easiest way -- to tell them. You may not identify as a poet, but when you speak simply from the heart, you will be one anyway.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Everyone will drop defenses to solve a problem. What went wrong and why are legitimate questions that will get answered with little fuss, and future dealings will go much better from there.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). There's an art to knowing what to appreciate. To give credit where its due sounds like an easy task, but it actually takes a deeper accounting than what can be observed from the surface.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Playfulness is an attribute you possess no matter what else is going on around you. When you bring that quality into typically serious situations, it will have a transformative effect.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Use the limits of human memory to your advantage, building key moments. People will remember the first five minutes of an encounter and they will remember the highlight and/or low point.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The society values action over contemplation. If you go off by yourself to pray, commune and connect with different realms, you will be fortified so long as you don't expect anyone else to understand.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Devote everything to your strengths and let the rest take care of itself. It will feel selfish, until you get used to the idea that your happiness and productivity contributes to the happiness and productivity of others.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The ancient wisdom suggests the order is: pride, fall. So as you witness the proclamation, the puffed-up chest, the boasting and posturing, take it as your cue to step aside to make room for the inevitable.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You'll let people know what you need. You'll ask them what they need, too. This simple act of mutual respect and service will be at the root of all good relationships today.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You might go pro at some point, but your current amateur status in an endeavor allows you purity of intention and frees you to express yourself in the exact way you prefer instead of the way that pays.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). For a moment, you'll leave the worries of daily life, status and identity behind to stretch your heart and soul into a limitless spiritual realm. This will be the moment that restores you.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You've something to show the world today. Make it easy for people to get to the thing you want them to know. When it comes to influence, claiming a moment of focus is half the battle.
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.
