Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You'll be reminded of how some kinds of stress are actually good for you, as they ultimately give you a sense of expansion and of being able and willing to do more than you would have were you left to your own devices.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). What's more daunting than a group you don't want to belong to? A group you do want to belong to. You're still figuring out what you have to do to fit in, learn the rules and live the creed.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You're more concerned with your character, (largely up to you) than you are with your reputation, which is outside of your control. Sure, you can influence your reputation, but ultimately, it's what other people say it is.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The more a person tries to be above the others, dignified and correct, the less cool that person is likely to be. Being cool is partly a function of accepting one's own humanity, especially the flaws.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You can be deeply emotional and yet not a slave to your feelings. You are learning how to manage some of the uncomfortable ones and use them differently than you once did.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You rely on your intuition but don't act on every hunch, because you're not a lemming. To follow any directive too literally, including your own, is to shut out the spontaneous opportunity of the moment.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

