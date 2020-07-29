Horoscopes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You do not want people to be overly reliant on you. This would lead to them feeling disempowered, and you feeling like a babysitter. When everyone knows what to do on their own, the whole team progresses.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It happens today, as it has from time to time, an instance of profundity, quick as a hand clap, jarring you into an experience of all life as a sudden, painful flash of beauty, and then it's over, back to normal.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). One essential part of knowing yourself well is knowing what triggers your responses to the world. It's often a minor cue that sets major events in motion for you. Now, you'll recognize just what is that cue.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Vague abstractions and big explanations will get no traction. You just want to know what to do next. You'll ask for, receive and deliver communication that's direct and succinct.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You'll spend hours in practice, focusing on a particular aspect of the larger picture. You'll do it fast, do it slow, do it differently and when you do it wrong, you'll stop and correct in small moves until you get it just right.