Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). People try to show one another the best parts of themselves. Just remember that others, no matter how polished they may seem, have ridiculous, embarrassing and insecure sides that they hide, just like you do.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). At the heart of innovation is a desire to understand what others need and align with what they want. For problem-solvers, seeing a problem in action is an opportunity and a gift.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). There you go again, striving to exceed any expectations that others may have of you. Stop and consider what's being asked. Also, what's the least you could do to fulfill this? Less is more today.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). It is impossible to be kind without knowing what the other person needs in the moment. Sometimes, kindness is hands-on help; other times, it's looking away, giving others a chance to save face.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). No one is good at everything. You, like the others, win in certain areas and lose in other areas. Value the ways in which you are winning, especially if they do not fall into a highly visible category that is celebrated by the world.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). For many, articulating an argument is easier than trying to understand the other side's point of view. But without some degree of willingness to understand, formulating arguments is pointless.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Relationship building is about trust and creating an environment that tolerates failure. There's more fun and innovation happening where people feel safe enough to relax, be creative and offer out-there ideas.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Perhaps this fear of commitment you're experiencing is wisdom. You don't want to chain yourself to a schedule or goal without first considering what you really need to flourish.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You'll find it hard to like things that lack glamour. You're conscious of a need to either find a glamorous light in order to view the scene or to create glamour where there was none.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). People may not share your vision, or may not share it with the same amount of passion that is coming so readily to you. It's not something to get hung up about. They'll catch up later.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). People you love don't have to do anything in particular to inspire you. You've been known to make beautiful things for loved ones for no reason at all. The creative mood will strike.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Before you agree to plans, self-questioning to discover what's in it for you might keep you from wasting your efforts on endeavors that are not worthwhile and will not tie into what fuels or fulfills you.
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!