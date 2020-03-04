Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). An old emotional wound still has an impact on the way you process life. Bit by bit, you can free yourself from this limit. When you finally get free, a more spontaneous and playful version of yourself will be waiting on the other side.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The maze of your inner world will feature hidden pathways to treasure as well as booby traps, and sometimes you can't tell the difference. Count yourself ahead of the game just because you're willing to explore.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You have been known to take the smallest hint as a sign from the universe. Then again, when you really want something, even the big hints won't dissuade you. You'll get a taste of both scenarios today.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You'll be the recipient of good fortune and sweet surprises. Though, in a way, you buy these circumstances with either your work, the goodwill you invest or with actual dollars.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It isn't selfish to focus on learning about yourself. You're a wondrously complex creature and as worthy of investigation as any on the planet. Who better to study you than the one who is already in such close vicinity?

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Your comfortable state of mind makes you at home wherever you go. Take advantage of this by daring into the unknown. This is will be your most confident moment of the week.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

