Horoscopes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). It's once again time to check in with yourself on the higher thinking levels. Stop and ask yourself what you believe. Sure, you've done this already, but things have changed, and so have you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). In a sea of retweets and homogenized opinions, you have a chance to put something out into the world that wasn't there before. People need to hear something that's not being said. You're the one to say it.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You think of someone, but you're not exactly sure what you need to share about that thought process. Relationships are a dance, and you'd rather err on the side of not stepping on toes.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Everyone wants love, attention and credit where it's due. Some want passion, all the attention and all the credit, too, due or not. Place your effort where it's going to be reciprocated.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). No one is you. You make sure that your work reflects this, too -- that no one will be mistaken for you. Self-critique and quality control will set you apart from the competition.