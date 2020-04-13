Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The old "sticks and stones" saying is both commonplace and erroneous, as words do have the power to harm and deeply wound. You'll be so careful about how you wield them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). When you think about it, one of your dreams has come true, and you're living it, like it or not. The realization may have you carefully considering what to dream next.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The obstacles are tied to your talents. You cannot have an artistic block if you're not artistic, a writer's block if you're not a writer, a creative block if you're not creative. The breakthrough is imminent.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). It's the little flubs that make the process or project relatable. Consider leaving them in. They'll give you an opportunity to connect and share stories.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Tonight brings an impulsive mood, which can lead you to boldness or folly. Take pause, and think about reactions and fallout, especially in regard to the written word and email!

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Maybe you are denying another person the full story of who you are, and it's your right to do so. It's not their story. You own your journey and have the right to preserve or present it as you see fit.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0