Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You care about someone and every time you do that, the one you care about gains a little bit of power over you. A key bit of your life is in this person's hands. It's scary but part of being fully alive.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Everyone is dealing with the same threats, doubts and anxieties. It doesn't make your own worries any less significant, but it does make you feel a sense of belonging and an impetus to help the others.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The world of fiction provides what reality cannot. Escapism isn't necessarily a vice. It helps you get perspective, as well as lifting some of your perceived limits.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Ego loss hurts, but it is worth it today as a reduced ego allows for entering into the spirit of another and returning to your own lens with a different and deeper understanding of the world.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). When you were small, you got angry and exploded. Also, when you were bigger. But robust self-assertion is now an option to you, not a knee-jerk reaction and that right there is a mark of emotional growth.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Take no shortcuts. There will be something deeply satisfying, not to mention necessary, about going through all of the motions. Amidst the details, you will find answers.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

