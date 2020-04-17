Horoscopes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You've been thinking about how to get what you want, and it's clear you'll need to make a special request. Timing is everything. It will be better to ask after nightfall or tomorrow.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You are mysterious and all the more attractive for your secrets. You'll be nudged, and downright bothered, to reveal them. Resist. There's more power in keeping them to yourself.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You'll have a heightened awareness of what arises from your subconscious, whether it be in the form of dreams, creativity or the assimilation of subtle clues you've picked up along the way.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Life has its own set of navigational rules. To understand it, you have to look backward; to live it, you can only go forward. Also, you can only feel what it's like to be inside it when you're standing still.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There was a time you didn't believe that you could actually change your circumstances by merely observing them differently. Now you believe it, and you do it on a daily basis. Today brings proof.