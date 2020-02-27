Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). There are things you shouldn't and won't do because you learned, through the years, that they are behaviors that, while they might have served a purpose once, are now useless and dumb.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It's just good marketing to tell people about when the job is starting and when it's finished. As for the middle-bits, people get very bored with those. Best to leave those parts out.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You have to listen to sentences a few times to truly understand their meaning -- a sign of intelligence. Today, this will be true of verbal, literary and musical sentences.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). It's hard to say what is a negative influence. Sometimes a negative influence can be the most positive thing that happens in the situation, especially when the situation involves a wrongheaded crowd.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Deficiencies are something to celebrate. How can people possibly fill in your blanks if you don't leave a blank? Pause. Let others bring the appropriate skill.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The best thing to do with a situation you don't like is to ignore it. Giving time and words to bad situations is like pouring money into an investment that's tanking.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Self-worth is a tricky area. On days like today we have to wonder, "How much does it really matter whether our opinions of ourselves are low or high?" The group must move forward; find a place in the lineup and mush.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). What you call things will be really important, as will be the words you choose in general. For instance, do you say "sleepy" or "exhausted"? One is tender, the other dangerous. Overall, it will be your aim to tone down the drama.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). People-pleasing isn't an illness or a fault; it's a way of getting through the world. You'll be aware of those trying to please you, and you'll speak to something else in them -- something more essential to who they really are.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). There's a lot of stress involved in looking for things under this Mercury retrograde, but you can avoid it all by simply putting things back where you found them.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There is no entertainment value in people being respectful of one another, but there are other worthier values. Things work better. That's something! Question: Do you want "better" or "more interesting"?
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). On the lookout for new experiences, you'll think little of the risk or cost today, which is why you should consider bringing an earth sign along: Taurus, Virgo or Capricorn.
