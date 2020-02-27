Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Self-worth is a tricky area. On days like today we have to wonder, "How much does it really matter whether our opinions of ourselves are low or high?" The group must move forward; find a place in the lineup and mush.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). What you call things will be really important, as will be the words you choose in general. For instance, do you say "sleepy" or "exhausted"? One is tender, the other dangerous. Overall, it will be your aim to tone down the drama.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). People-pleasing isn't an illness or a fault; it's a way of getting through the world. You'll be aware of those trying to please you, and you'll speak to something else in them -- something more essential to who they really are.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). There's a lot of stress involved in looking for things under this Mercury retrograde, but you can avoid it all by simply putting things back where you found them.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There is no entertainment value in people being respectful of one another, but there are other worthier values. Things work better. That's something! Question: Do you want "better" or "more interesting"?

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). On the lookout for new experiences, you'll think little of the risk or cost today, which is why you should consider bringing an earth sign along: Taurus, Virgo or Capricorn.

