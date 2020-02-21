Horoscopes
HOROSCOPES BY HOLIDAY

Horoscopes

{{featured_button_text}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). A feeling of longing and a longing for feeling -- these are the human elements behind the meaningful accomplishments of the day. You'll be on the lookout for this in yourself and others wherever you go.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Before making a choice, make sure that the lineup of options is actually the best you can do. "Constantly choosing the lesser of two evils is still choosing evil." -- Jerry Garcia

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The difference between challenging yourself and forcing things can be subtle. There's no need to get there faster or show up stronger. Anything that feels pushed is probably wrong.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Once the thing you love gets popular, you'll have less access to it. Right now, it's pretty wonderful to love something that others don't get yet. It allows you the chance to flow appreciation to it openly and without competition.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You've been working hard and the temptation will be to play just as hard. Perhaps "hard" is not going to help matters. What can you do to make both work and play a little easier on yourself?

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Your love is not a bubble that will pop when it smacks upon a sharp reality. Your love is made of tougher stuff, a durable elastic not duplicated anywhere else in the universe.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It happens so very rarely, but this is one of those times. Truly, you'll be better off if you lose your usual diplomacy and get something off your chest. Speak the truth.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Getting out of a stuck place will be about the same no matter what kind of "stuck" it is. Jiggle, jostle and turn. Move until something about the situation changes. Wiggle until you're free.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). When you're new, you have to work a little harder, smarter and more creatively than the others. There will be a way to defer to the big shots and still be powerful in your own right.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Everyone doesn't have to know what you're good at. If you know, that's enough. The confidence you feel will come through in your posture and your being, no words necessary.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There you go thinking of who you might have been were certain turns not taken. It's only a helpful flight of fancy if it changes your thought process for the next turn. Otherwise, the best policy is: no regrets.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You'll give more than they were expecting. You'll give more than you were expecting. Things just happen in the moment, and it's in everyone's best interest.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Horoscope

Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Estimation is an art. To overestimate your ability to do a thing in a certain time frame will bring pain. Give your…

Horoscope

Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). When you speak of yourself, speak of possibility, with hope for what you might do. You can safely claim to be more …

Horoscope

Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). None will question your ability to lead. The thing is that you're not yet sure about where, why and how you want th…

Horoscope

Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Whether you want to learn to use a kitchen knife like a chef or ride a hot air balloon or see the pyramids of Egypt…

Horoscope

Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your story is yours to tell and yours to style, too. Embellish, edit, light it differently, play with the music -- …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News