Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It happens so very rarely, but this is one of those times. Truly, you'll be better off if you lose your usual diplomacy and get something off your chest. Speak the truth.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Getting out of a stuck place will be about the same no matter what kind of "stuck" it is. Jiggle, jostle and turn. Move until something about the situation changes. Wiggle until you're free.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). When you're new, you have to work a little harder, smarter and more creatively than the others. There will be a way to defer to the big shots and still be powerful in your own right.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Everyone doesn't have to know what you're good at. If you know, that's enough. The confidence you feel will come through in your posture and your being, no words necessary.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There you go thinking of who you might have been were certain turns not taken. It's only a helpful flight of fancy if it changes your thought process for the next turn. Otherwise, the best policy is: no regrets.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You'll give more than they were expecting. You'll give more than you were expecting. Things just happen in the moment, and it's in everyone's best interest.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0