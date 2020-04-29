Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You've a terrific instinct for which change to make. One habit shift can be life-altering. Just imagine how things could be in six months' time if you were to start now.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You're a busy person juggling to get things done when the circumstances of life have tied your hands. The limitation is what makes you remarkable. Give yourself credit.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Physical clutter represents mental clutter. Clear one and the other clears up, too. None of it will be hard for you to figure out once you dive in. If you can't dive, ask someone to give you a little push.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). If you can find a lot of compassion in your heart and then heap it onto yourself, that's what's needed for this time. It does absolutely no good to be critical. Cheerlead instead.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You've a curiosity and a desire to investigate new avenues. Don't think about it too much now. The answers aren't in your own head. Research. Explore what's out there for you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Get personal. Show your face. Tell stories. Reveal yourself. When you let people connect with you, what follows will be a relationship, which is something far greater than a role.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). When you see people showing signs of nervousness and apprehension, help them relax. Do or say something to reduce their worry and yours will be significantly and simultaneously dialed down.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). What stands between you and success? Indecision. Don't agonize. Just choose. Jump in with the confidence that many before you made the same choice and it worked out just fine.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Stop putting so much pressure on yourself. It's not wrong to overachieve, but it's only worthwhile if you're enjoying yourself. Give yourself some grace.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Alter egos are a creative invention but also a discovery -- and not just for pop stars, sports moguls and comic book heroes. If you haven't explored your alter ego, this is a day to get curious.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You're on the right path. Let yourself dream a little, not of the big picture but the next milestone. The more vivid your vision, the more momentum you'll gather in the weeks ahead.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You'll be testing something out, committing to a small order, just enough to get a feel for the bigger picture. This is the wise route, as there's no reason to rush in.
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.
