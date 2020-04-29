Horoscopes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You've a terrific instinct for which change to make. One habit shift can be life-altering. Just imagine how things could be in six months' time if you were to start now.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You're a busy person juggling to get things done when the circumstances of life have tied your hands. The limitation is what makes you remarkable. Give yourself credit.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Physical clutter represents mental clutter. Clear one and the other clears up, too. None of it will be hard for you to figure out once you dive in. If you can't dive, ask someone to give you a little push.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). If you can find a lot of compassion in your heart and then heap it onto yourself, that's what's needed for this time. It does absolutely no good to be critical. Cheerlead instead.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You've a curiosity and a desire to investigate new avenues. Don't think about it too much now. The answers aren't in your own head. Research. Explore what's out there for you.